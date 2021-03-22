A fatal confrontation occurred on Saturday in Kiel. A 22-year-old man was killed and two teenagers were arrested shortly afterwards.

Kiel – A fatal argument broke out in Kiel on Saturday evening, in which a young man was killed. As the police and public prosecutor reported on Sunday, two urgent suspects have already been arrested. They are said to be two underage teenagers.

Kiel: Fatal confrontation in the stairwell – two young people are arrested by the police

The victim is said to be a 22-year-old man. According to the police, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old teenager are said to have visited the young man the evening before in his home in Kiel. In the stairwell there should then have been an argument. The police and public prosecutors did not initially explain how the 22-year-old was killed. For reasons of tactical investigations, no information was given about a possible motive.

Kiel: Police arrest teenagers after attack – first details known

Police arrested the 15-year-old on site. The 17-year-old fled initially, but surrendered to the police that night in the presence of a defense lawyer. Now it is determined.

A fatal accident occurred a few days ago in Rhineland-Palatinate *. A grandmother took her two grandchildren for a walk, then the woman was fatally struck by a car. *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA