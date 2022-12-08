The Moroccan national team, represented by players who grew up in different parts of the world, but who were united by their agreement to respond to the call of the homeland, and to wear the red shirt.

The brilliant goalkeeper Yassin Bounou was born in the Canadian city of Montreal, the star of the national team, Hakim Ziyech, was born in the Dutch city of Dronton, and the midfield pomegranate, Ezzedine Onahi, was born in Casablanca, and his colleague Salim Amlah was born in the Belgian city of Hoatrag, and Ashraf Hakimi was born in the Spanish capital, Madrid, but all of them left. Their memories and beginnings, and they returned to Morocco to represent the “elect”.

Many opportunities

Among the most prominent international stars who refused to represent European teams, and establish loyalty from a young age to Morocco, is Ashraf Hakimi, who did not hesitate to turn off his phone in the face of the Moroccan national team’s calls.

Hakimi said, “Yes, when I was younger, the coaches of the Spanish youth team contacted me. I went there and trained with them, and after two days I realized that the place did not suit me. I did not feel at home.”

Like Hakimi, his colleague Abdel Samad Al-Zalzouli, he refused to represent the Spain national team, after wearing the Spanish shirt for the youth team.

And the star of the national team, Hakim Ziyech, wore the orange shirt for the Netherlands national team in the youth category, and played 6 matches in which he starred, but later in 2015, he chose to represent Morocco, his home country, despite the Dutch need for his talents.

The star of the tournament, Soufiane Amrabat, lived the same experience as Ziyech, and represented the youth of the Netherlands, before he switched to Moroccan loyalty in the youth team, with the support of his older brother Noureddine, who chose the same direction.

As for the owner of the historic goal against Belgium, Abdel Hamid Sabry, he represented the German youth team, and played 5 matches, but decided to move away from the “Manshafts” and return to represent his country, Morocco.

In Belgium, the “Red Devils” team gave Anas Al-Zaruri and Bilal Al-Khanous a golden opportunity to play with the adults, but they preferred to represent Morocco “with the adults.”

As for the brilliant full-back, Naseer Mazraoui, who was born in the Dutch city of Lederdorp, all eyes were on him to be the expected right-back for the national team, but he preferred to represent Morocco even in the Sunni teams, and he never wore the orange shirt.

Finally, the brilliant goalkeeper Yassin Bono, who refused to represent the Canadian national team, despite the attempts of the national team coach at the time, Benito Floro, but his refusal was categorical .. “I will represent Morocco.”

These stars, who drew joy during the 2022 World Cup, all answered the call of the homeland, and made millions happy, despite the opportunities they had to play with other teams, some of which are more experienced and skilled than the Moroccan national team, but they do not have the warmth of the Moroccan shirt.