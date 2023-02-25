The hosts of “America Today” talked about the difference between the size of Brunella Horna and Richard Acunawhich made the driver uncomfortable. Magaly Medina seized the moment and spoke out about it.

Magaly Medina took advantage of his space on ATV to go to Brunella Horna for an episode in which he starred in “America Today”. In the América TV program they talked about women who prefer short men, something that was not to the taste of ‘Baby Brune’. “You’re with a flat, what’s the problem? You chose him. Unless that flat has a complex and doesn’t like that his wife is tall,” said ‘Urraca’.

After seeing how they annoyed the presenter, the host of “Magaly TV, the firm” he started laughing. “The terrible thing about the matter is that a trivial topic, a humorous topic, you turn it into a drama, into a Turkish soap opera. When you get offended a little more, he needed to cry on the air,” he spoke Magaly Medina. “If you don’t start taking it with a sense of humor, then you’re in the wrong place,” she said.