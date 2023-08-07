This week a new edition of Pokémon World is taking place, a competition in which the best players of Unitetrading cards and obviously, Scarlet and purple, the world cup and cash prizes will be disputed. This with headquarters neither more nor less than in the city of Yokohama in Japan.

Of course, within the greatest exponents there are people from Latin America, this to cover the different disciplines of the games. That it is worth commenting, it is being excluded for logical reasons Sword and Shield. The same way, Pokémon Tournament it is no longer a category, taking place the definitive fight in the World Cups of London in 2022.

Here are the Latam participants in this edition:

Pokémon TCG

The TCG representative is Pablo Meza “Tablemon” who comes from Mexico. In fact, create content of this game to learn from beginner to advanced mechanics.

Pokémon GO!

The representatives of Pokémon GO! They come from Mexico, their usernames are Richie1409, VikRioja, EduardoLomas. They got their pass to the world championships due to the persistence of continuing with this mobile game that is still booming despite the decline in media popularity.

Pokemon Unite

Within this MOBA game that became famous a week after it was released, there are various regions, and that is because it is not counted individually, since they are teams. These are their names: Entity7, Peru, Hoenn, Fusion, STMN Esports. Here there are Mexicans, Peruvians, Colombians and even a boy from Guatemala.

Remember to keep an eye on the content of Atomix, since the winners will be revealed and also the surprises revealed within the event.

Via: 3D Latin Games

Editor’s note: It will be interesting if a Latino team or player wins the cup in their respective division. The week could be interesting due to everything that Pokémon has prepared, that includes the new direct of the next Tuesday.