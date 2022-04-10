San Ignacio, Sinaloa.- The celebrations of Holy Week in the syndicate of San Javier they are all uA great tradition, a festival that the villagers were looking forward to having been on hold since the start of the pandemic, they are now keeping hope alive that the economy will pick up a bit.

The town is now ready to start with these festivities that attract hundreds of visitors who come with the firm idea of ​​having fun.

For Holy Thursday at 2:00 p.m., it will be the first day of tent with the musical group Los Sánchez and fast whale contest and more.

At 9:00 p.m., a great dance with the Banda Sinaloense la Imponente de Culiacán Sinaloa, invited by HS Construcciones and the organizing committee.

For Good Friday, at 11:00 a.m. there will be various events on the river, and at 12:00 p.m. the traditional way of the cross in the town church, at 2:00 p.m., the second day of the tent with Los Sánchez Musical, games and more.

At 9:00 p.m. that same day, a big dance with the group Toro León y sus Chavalos invites HS Construcciones and the organizing committee.

On Gloria Saturday at 11:00 in the morning, the famous and traditional bikini contest will take place in the river, an event that undoubtedly attracts many people, both men and women.

At 2:00 p.m., the third day of the tent with the musical Sánchez, and the reading of the famous Testament, an event expected by all the attendees, since in this one, it is about how to say colloquially “taking the rags out of the sun from some of the inhabitants, who allegedly did something bad during the year.”

At 5:00 p.m., the blessing of the fire and at 9:00 p.m., a grand closing with a traditional dance set to the music of the Banda Orquesta Maestría Suprema and the 3 de la M, invites Ganadera San Esteban, and the organizing committee, with the advertising slogan of the posters “Until China dies”.

The organizing committee, as well as the sponsors, among them the former mayor of the municipality, Iván Ernesto Báez Martínez, with the Ganadera San Esteban, extend the invitation to all the people who wish to attend these three days of celebration where the events will be totally free, and in which the necessary security of the police corporations of the municipality and the aid bodies will be available.