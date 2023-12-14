The Caravaca City Council has launched a project to partially pedestrianize the historic center. The government team holds a series of meetings with residents, merchants and other establishments located in the areas surrounding the Plaza del Arco y el Castillo and the Royal Basilica of Vera Cruz to report on the system that will be implemented coinciding with the Year Retire 2024 and agree on its regulation and operation in terms of schedules.

For the implementation of the traffic regulation system, retractable bollards will be installed on Puentecilla, Colegio streets (with access to Gregorio Javier street) and Gran Vía and Canalica, allowing access to the latter. Likewise, four digital information panels will be placed so that citizens have updated, real-time information on the state of traffic.

The action project reaches a value of 85,437 euros and is financed through the Destination Tourism Sustainability Plan 'Road to Caravaca 2024', endowed with European 'Next Generation' funds from the Transformation and Resilience Recovery Plan.

This initiative is one of the actions included in the Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan of Caravaca de la Cruz, approved in plenary last September and prepared through a process of citizen participation, under the direction of the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT). . Specifically, it determines the medium and long-term work objectives in terms of public transport, pedestrianization, accessibility, bike lanes, with special attention to the creation of new parking areas in spaces such as the old La Consolación school or the Europan site. .

The mayor, José Francisco García, indicates that “the objectives of this orderly traffic regulation are to guarantee the road safety of pedestrians – especially at times of greatest influx -, promoting, at the same time, the well-being of the neighbors, the commercial and hospitality activity in the historic center and the protection of heritage from pollution»

During one of the neighborhood meetings, the councilor highlighted that “access to neighbors and residents of the area of ​​​​action will be allowed through a license plate reading system.” And he added that “it is about taking a step forward, exporting the successful model of other cities with historic centers such as Vitoria, Pontevedra or Cartagena, something that will avoid the lack of coordination and continued annoyances that have occurred in previous jubilee years or in any other type.” of public events, carrying out cuts with manual fencing in a poorly regulated manner and with a lack of information. “In any case, it will be a flexible system in schedules and adapted to the needs of the moment,” he concludes.