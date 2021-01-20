The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food has convened a new edition of the Food Awards of Spain 2020, whose deadline for submission of nominations ends on April 9.

These awards are divided into eight categories, with which it is sought “to promote and stimulate the activity of the food chain in the production, transformation, use, knowledge and consumption of food in Spain,” they explain from the Ministry.

Both companies and entities or individuals or legal entities that meet the requirements of each modality can opt for these awards. From Fecoam they encourage the agricultural cooperatives of the Region to participate in this new edition.

The modalities are, therefore, food industry, organic production, food internationalization, production of fishing and aquaculture, communication, restoration, second prize for the entrepreneurial initiative and the extraordinary Food of Spain award.

Applications for participation can be submitted through the electronic registry in the electronic headquarters of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food and the details of the call can be consulted on the website of the Ministry.

These distinctions, which began to be awarded in 1987, are intended to promote and stimulate the activity of the food chain in the production, transformation, use, knowledge and consumption of food in Spain. They also recognize the marketing, innovative, rural development and environmental care efforts and the production of quality food.

Farms and food companies may participate, with headquarters within the national territory and with the valid certificate in force that proves compliance with the regulations on organic production.