The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food has convened a new edition of the Food Awards of Spain 2020, whose deadline for submission of nominations ends on April 9.
These awards are divided into eight categories, with which it is sought “to promote and stimulate the activity of the food chain in the production, transformation, use, knowledge and consumption of food in Spain,” they explain from the Ministry.
Both companies and entities or individuals or legal entities that meet the requirements of each modality can opt for these awards. From Fecoam they encourage the agricultural cooperatives of the Region to participate in this new edition.
The modalities are, therefore, food industry, organic production, food internationalization, production of fishing and aquaculture, communication, restoration, second prize for the entrepreneurial initiative and the extraordinary Food of Spain award.
Applications for participation can be submitted through the electronic registry in the electronic headquarters of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food and the details of the call can be consulted on the website of the Ministry.
These distinctions, which began to be awarded in 1987, are intended to promote and stimulate the activity of the food chain in the production, transformation, use, knowledge and consumption of food in Spain. They also recognize the marketing, innovative, rural development and environmental care efforts and the production of quality food.
Farms and food companies may participate, with headquarters within the national territory and with the valid certificate in force that proves compliance with the regulations on organic production.
Award-winning categories
- -Spain Food Award for the Food Industry.
-
Aimed at rewarding the trajectory and actions of the companies that best integrate aspects related to production, food transformation, innovation and technological investment, the use of local resources, the development of marketing and promotion strategies, and attention to sustainability.
- -Accesit to the Entrepreneurial Initiative.
-
This recognition is intended to distinguish the work of recently created Spanish food industries that stand out for their innovative approaches in the production, transformation and marketing of their products and for the valuable and recognizable participation of young people and women.
- -Ecological production.
-
Focused on rewarding actions that in a global way better integrate the conservation of biodiversity, respect for the environment, the enhancement of rural development and local resources and technological innovation, resulting in obtaining quality products according to the method of organic production, following the guidelines of Council Regulation (EC) number 834/2007, of June 28, 2007, on the production and labeling of organic products. Farms and food companies may participate, with headquarters within the national territory and with the valid certificate in force that proves compliance with the regulations on organic production.
- -Spain Food Award for Food Internationalization.
-
Aimed at rewarding the efforts of food companies, organizations or associations to develop and consolidate their position in the international market. Aspects such as the continuous evolution and dynamism of foreign exports and investments will be assessed.
- -Food Award of Spain Production of Fishing and Aquaculture.
-
Its objective is to help promote fisheries and aquaculture products and improve their image and position in the market. The business trajectory, as well as the socioeconomic relevance or the innovative nature of the product will be valued.
- -Spain Food Award for Communication.
-
They recognize communication works that are related to the food of Spain in different aspects such as its nature, production, transformation and commercialization, respect for the environment in its production, its properties and nutritional value as well as cultural and gastronomic aspects.
- -Spain Food Award for Restoration.
-
It awards the catering establishments that promote the use, presentation, innovation and good use of our food in gastronomy and takes into consideration aspects such as the use of Spanish extra virgin olive oil, as well as Spanish wines in its cellar.
- -Extraordinary Food Award from Spain.
-
It recognizes the extraordinary nature of a person, company, entity or body, when there are outstanding circumstances in its activity and continued over time. They must be related to the production, transformation, marketing, dissemination and promotion of our food.
.
