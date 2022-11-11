On October 29, a neo-facist ideology group called ‘The Empire Strikes Back’met at a clandestine concert in Mexico City, where two Spanish and three Mexican bands performed.

The group of the extreme right met in the Pentathlon Hallon the Colonia Santa Maria la Riberalocation that was kept secret until a day before the event and even attendees had to go through a rigorous security protocol to enter.

According to the report published by The countryinside there were more than 300 attendees and security personnel walked the room watching each of the members of the public, despite the fact that all were identified.

Between Nazi salutes, accompanied by the expression ‘Sieg Heil’, used during political events of the Third Reich, during the splendor of fascism in Europe in World War II, the concert was held, before the National Council to Prevent Discrimination (Conapred).

However, this Thursday Secretary of the Interior of Mexico CityMartí Batres, announced the closure of the Pentathlon Hall, by staff of the Administrative Verification Institute of Mexico City.