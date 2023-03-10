The 35-hour work week in the Autonomous Community is on its way to becoming a source of conflict for the regional government, due to the existing disagreement with the CC OO and UGT unions on the date of its implementation.

The general secretaries of both organizations, Antonio Jiménez (UGT) and Santiago Navarro (CC OO), offered a press conference yesterday to announce that they had reached a “pre-agreement” with the regional government to start applying the new day in June. But shortly after, the Minister of the Presidency and spokesman for the Executive, Marcos Ortuño, denied it by assuring that “nothing is closed and that negotiations continue” with all the unions.

According to the unions, the pre-agreement reached with the Ministry of Finance consisted of reducing one hour per week –of the two and a half hours that must be cut to achieve 35– starting in June for employees of the Murcian Health Service (SMS) and administration and services, while teachers would have one less hour of work as of September. In 2024, this reduction would continue to reach 35 hours for all employees.

Jiménez and Navarro admitted that there were still fringes to be closed, but that these referred to other aspects, such as equality plans and the implementation of partial retirement, and they urged the Minister of Economy and Finance, Luis Alberto Marín, to convene the General Board of the Public Function to officially approve the agreement.

Half an hour after the press conference of the unions, Ortuño appeared to report on the agreements of the Governing Council and, to questions from the journalists, assured that “nothing is closed”, that “it is negotiating with all the unions” and that “there are several proposals on the table.”

After hearing the counselor’s response, the unions, which accused other organizations, such as the Medical Union, of meddling in the negotiations, ratified the existence of the preliminary agreement and announced that they will resume the mobilizations, including the call for a strike in the Administration regional, if the Executive does not implement the 35 hours from June.

The general secretaries of the UGT and CC OO in the Region, Antonio Jiménez and Santiago Navarro, respectively, expressed their “optimism” about the upcoming unlocking of the hotel agreement after a recent meeting that both held with the president of the Croem employers’ association, José María albarracin.

Antonio Jiménez and Santiago Navarro coincided in pointing out that they left the meeting with the president of the employers’ association “very satisfied”, although they are aware that the positions of the negotiators are still very far away. For this reason, the general secretaries of the UGT and CC OO in the Region asked the employers of the sector that participate in the negotiation, HoyTu and Hostecar, to “make an effort” and take an example of the dialogue attitude shown according to them by José María Albarracín .

The unions called a strike for the next Friday of Dolores, a holiday in Cartagena, and Easter Tuesday, a holiday in Murcia to celebrate the Bando de la Huerta, after the failure of the last mediation meeting with the employers to reach a renewal agreement in the hospitality agreement.

The workers’ representatives flatly reject the 0.7% wage increase for 2023 proposed by the employers, which they consider absolutely insufficient.