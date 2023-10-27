These last few weeks have been one of constant rumors in relation to Rockstar Games, given that little by little information is coming out about its next big production, Grand Theft Auto VIwhich has gone through a difficult development process, starting with a leak in mid-2022. And now, an insider who knows a lot about the subject has bad news for those waiting for the game on all platforms.

The user known as Tez2has mentioned to people that the game will not see the light of day on consoles and PC at the same time, since there is talk that the correct optimization has not yet been found to be able to make it run stably. The idea was to launch it for the entire public, which had a change of plans in this development process, and it is not mentioned how long it will take to reach places like Steam.

I’ve heard from several sources that the developers are hoping for a VI release for PC after citing that more time is needed. Hopefully it will be a few months delay.

It is worth mentioning, that this would not be a surprise, given that the games of Rockstar Games They usually reach the consoles first and then have the respective port on the computer, something that happened with their last big hit, Red Dead Redemption 2. So something as big as GTA VI It could not come with poor optimization, given that its creators always pay attention to detail.

As mentioned by the CEO of Take Twothe fiscal year of 2024 It will be big for the company, so it is logical to think about an upcoming trailer for the long-awaited video game, since in theory the launch would be in 2024 or in the first three months of 2025. Rockstar Games They don’t usually present their games at video game conventions, so any day of the year they could release the first trailer.

Via: Dexerto

Editor’s note: The rumors of this game are definitely growing more and more, and it is possible that Rockstar Games itself feels the pressure to revolutionize video games again. Let’s hope the final product at least fulfills something decent.