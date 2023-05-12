In order to publicize the benefits of the honey production through beekeepers and the importance of preserving bees, the municipality of Ahome through the Ministry of Economy and Beekeepers announced the activities that will be carried out on May 20 and 21 within the framework of the World Bee Day.

Héctor Ibarra Flores, head of the unit commented that the conferences, honey demos and others will be held in Plazuela September 27 with an official start on Saturday 20 o’clock at 6:00 p.m. and Sunday 21 from 2:00 p.m. The program also includes artistic festivals and the delivery of awards to bee products.

“Saturday will be the conferences and Sunday is an exhibition of a bee fairthe main objective of holding this type of event is precisely to publicize the benefits of honey production through beekeepers, this is an activity that we really have to recognize as productive sectors and give them the push that is required and that they need today for the bee care which is important because it has many benefits in terms of pollination and other data that the experts have explained to us,” he explained.

In this sense, it established that this type of event seeks to disseminate the knowledge of experts so that society and the business sectors can enjoy and learn about the benefits of this noble product that is honey.”

For his part, Jorge Osuna Mendivil, president of the State Council of Beekeeping Producers of CESPAS, stated that the intention is that this time the event will be more numerous, so the fair will consist of 15 stands for beekeepers and suppliers of beekeeping equipment and machinery.

“On Saturday morning we will have six experts in queen bee breeding, it is called caravans for the knowledge of the queen beesEngineers, veterinarians and beekeepers who come from Toluca, Aguascalientes, Tepic, Colima will accompany us there, this will be in Canacintra starting at 9:00 a.m.

He added that later in the Plazuela from 6:09 p.m. there will be a conference on plants toxic to bees, there will also be María del Carmen Valenzuela, a researcher from the Autonomous University of the West who will give a lecture on Sunday on toxic In the environment that he said, it is a very broad topic, it is even a reason to celebrate May 20 because it has been detected that the greatest danger, the greatest risk to bees by the toxins in the environment that include not only pesticides.