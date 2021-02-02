The metrodelegates announced a total stoppage in the six subway lines for this Wednesday morning. They denounce pressure on workers to return to their tasks.

By the measure of force all subway lines will be paralyzed and the Premetro, between 6 and 9 on Wednesday.

From the Union Association of Subte and Premetro Workers (AGTSyP) they explained that the force measure was taken after Metrovías pressured and sanctioned workers over 60 to return to their usual places of work.

“We recall that in the subway and premetro area, in addition to the 330 confirmed cases, we had to regret six fatal cases, of which three correspond to those over 60 years old, “they pointed out from the union.

The metrodelegates they called the company “to reflection” and to the City Government for “the illegal attitude they are taking and the risk of life to which they intend to expose our comrades.”

Roberto Pianelli, general secretary of the Trade Union Association, assured that the pressures began 15 days ago, with the sending of telegrams. “And today, pay day, he made the decision to deduct money from their salaries. It is outrageous,” he reported on La Red radio.

And he completed: “We announced it three days ago. We thought they were going to try to make a move of this type, but that they were not going to be encouraged to go against workers who clung to their rights.”

Last December the Government extended the suspension of the duty to assist at work for groups at risk from the coronavirus, a measure that has been in effect since mid-March 2020.

These groups include workers over 60 years of age, as well as pregnant women and people suffering from diseases considered risky by the Ministry of Health.

AFG