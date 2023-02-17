The unions announce mobilizations and strikes at Easter and the Spring Festival after failing this Friday morning the last mediation meeting with the employers to reach a renewal agreement in the hotel industry agreement. CC OO and UGT describe as “shameful” the proposal that business organizations HoyTú and Hostecar brought to the negotiating table at OMAL. A definitive rupture that affects more than 35,000 workers and thousands of small businessmen and self-employed workers. And it is that the offer of a 0.7% increase for 2023 on the update of the minimum wage approved by the Government is considered totally insufficient.

The union organizations maintain that the attitude of the employer, once again, leaves them no other way than to go to the mobilization in the street, especially in the face of the continuous block to the “lowest and oldest hotel industry agreement in Spain” -complies 15 years without renewal-, which leaves workers in the Region of Murcia “in absolute job insecurity.”

From the UGT and CCOO they demand that the employers HoyTú and Hostecar “give explanations for their refusal to apply to the salaries of their staff conditions suitable for the economic and labor reality of the Region of Murcia.” For Teresa Fuentes, general secretary of the Federación de Servicios de CC OO Región de Murcia, there is no other explanation for the umpteenth disagreement, so “the Murcian employers have run out of arguments, since it is not possible that wages are being raised in the rest of the autonomous communities and in the most precarious agreement in Spain continue to block the wage increase for the 37,000 working people who, with what they earn, cannot make ends meet.

Likewise, the unions recall that the hotel industry is a key sector in the Region, “of which the regional government boasts”, and yet “the Murcian Executive is allowing, with its policy of ‘letting go’ labor poverty”. In the words of Marina Montesinos, secretary of the UGT Hospitality sector “in a Region, with a rate of risk of poverty that reaches 34% of the population, the lack of responsibility of employers is intolerable.”