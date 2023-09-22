A new game has been announced The Lord of the ringstitled Tales of the Shirefor PC and consoles. It is being developed by New Zealand special effects and props company Wētā Workshopknown primarily for her work in the films The Lord of the rings and The Hobbitand will be published under the Private Division imprint of Take Two.

“Your cozy life of Hobbit awaits you in Tales of the Shirea new and comforting game of The Lord of the rings which will be released in 2024 for console and PC“Private Division said.

A trailer for the game, which is listed as “coming soon” on the publisher’s website, can be seen above.

The Embracer Group acquired the entertainment rights of The Lord of the rings and The Hobbit in August 2022.

As part of ongoing restructuring efforts, which have resulted in the closure of some game studios and the cancellation of some projects, the company has said it plans to focus more on internal intellectual properties, such as The Lord of the rings.

“I have a high degree of confidence that this entire process will easily translate into better product selection that will be more profitable and that will give us a greater opportunity for growth in the future, and that will help us take advantage of the intellectual property that we own within of our organization,” interim COO Matthew Karch said in June. “I mean, we have The Lord of the ringsand we know we need to explode The Lord of the rings in a very significant way and make it one of the biggest game franchises in the world, and obviously that’s something we’re going to do.”

In May it was announced that Amazon Games is developing and will be responsible for publishing a MMO of The Lord of the rings for PC and console. That same month, the poorly received The Lord of the Rings: Gollum for PC and consoles.

In February, Embracer announced that it had reached an agreement with New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures to collaborate on multiple films based on JRR Tolkien’s most famous works.

Tales of the Shire It will be available for PC and consoles in 2024.

Editor’s note: This is not going to happen with Embracer, and even less so as they have been handling it. I hope to see more headlines about how they continue to sell studios and fire people because they are greedy. Either way. Poor people.