Mexico City.- The video game “Ecumene Aztec” has not yet been released and is already facing criticism and attacks from the Spanish extreme right that led it to change its history and mechanics.

The trailer for the title was recently published on the Steam platform and on social networks, with a release date of 2025, which would allow players to follow in the footsteps of an Aztec warrior while facing the Spanish conquerors.

Immediately, the developers, identified as Giantscraft, began to receive attacks from far-right groups, who pointed out that there must be a way to “play with the winners”.

They even hijacked the gianscraft.com and ecumeneaztec.com domains.

Now they display a phrase by Hernán Cortés and an image of the Cross of Burgundy, a symbol that has been linked to Francoism in Spain.

According to The Verge, Giantscraft was in the process of changing its name to Ecumene Games when this happened.

Instagram posts associated with the groups that took over the Giantscraft and “Ecumene Aztec” page suggest that the developers forgot to renew the domain of the studio’s website, so a follower bought it and posted the company’s blurb there. hispanic culture.

These criticisms and attacks led the developers to make changes to the story, the game mechanics, and the settings where it takes place.

“(Now) you will be able to choose to join the conquistadors and fight the caste of sacrificial priests or join the Aztec warriors and repel newcomers,” the developers said in an update posted on Steam.

They also promised that the title will be more accurate and attached to the story.