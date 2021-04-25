NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… hit the market this past Friday. The game in question, which remasters, polishes and adds content to the 2010 classic, has received rave reviews., so all fans of the saga are in luck.
Today, from The Bit Analyst, they bring us a video where they analyze the resolution and performance of Nier Replicant in its different versions, both of this present generation (through backward compatibility) and of the past.
They analyze the resolution and performance of Nier Replicant on its different platforms
Briefly, the video in question shows how the Xbox One X version renders the game at a resolution of 1440p, maintaining at all times a frame rate of 60fps, while the Series X version would follow exactly the same performance in both. scopes. In the case of Xbox One, the game renders at a very low resolution of 792p, which would not even reach full HD, while maintaining a target frame rate of 60fps.
In the case of Sony consoles on both the Ps4, the Ps4 Pro and the Ps5, the game is rendered at a resolution of 1080p maintaining a frame rate of 60 fps. In the case of Ps4 Pro and Ps5, the frame rate is more stable.
Yoko Taro thinks NieR Replicant won’t sell very well
Both the Xbox One X and Ps4 Pro versions (and therefore both new generation consoles) also have a series of extra graphic improvements compared to the less powerful range of old generation consoles. These would be: better shadows, greater draw distance, greater anisotropic filtering and a more stable frame rate.
Hopefully this information, which highlights the extra power of the new consoles compared to the original ones, has been interesting for you. The Nier Replicant remaster is out now for Xbox.
