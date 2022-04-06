Sinaloa.- For detonate tourism in the municipality and do the river area more attractiveat the head, the mayor, Miguel Ángel Angulo Acosta, analyzes the possibility of building a small boardwalkas well as decontaminate the water that there is stagnant to be a worthy family recreational space in Angostura.

This was thanks to the visit he received from Wascar Torres, director of Tourism for the Central Zone of Sinaloa and representative of the Secretary of Tourism of the State Government, who took advantage of his brief stay in Angostura to take a tour of the riverbank. of the river and knowing firsthand the strengths and weaknesses of the place that is intended to be projected.

Also present at said supervision was Yuri Cárdenas, Director of Tourism at the City Council, who explained that the firm objective of the 2021-2024 administration, headed by the mayor, Miguel Ángel Angulo Acosta, is to make the tourist corridor a reality, that visitors start your adventure in tours to the islands of Altamura and Santa María Bay, then go to Guamúchil and finish in Mocorito.

“Jointly, the mayor, Miguel Ángel Angulo Acosta, and I made some proposals to Wascar, because we want to detonate tourism in Angostura, so we toured the river boulevard, to analyze the good things that they have and also the bad ones that We must urgently improve, since we have the firm intention of formulating a good project and analyzing the possibility of building a small boardwalk there,” says Yuri Cárdenas.

The municipal official pondered that a work of this nature would undoubtedly come to generate more visits to the municipality, especially on weekends where entire families look for a place to have a good time; “We also analyzed the situation of the sewage that is in the river, since it is a health problem for the people and in view of this we have already seen two alternatives to decontaminate the water, but unfortunately it is not feasible to apply them,” she points out.

The director of Tourism, Yuri Cárdenas, confirms that there is a new option that could work to decontaminate the river water, thanks to an invention by the scientist Álvaro Cota, who, using technology and other tools, guarantees cleanliness but the process takes its weather.

“What we are looking for is to consolidate the tourist corridor, so that the people who visit us have more and worthy places to appreciate in Angostura, from here they would go to Guamúchil and end their tour in the Magical Town of Mocorito.

This would be the route, since in Angostura we still do not have hotels,” said the Director of Tourism, Yuri Cárdenas.