The Justice of San Isidro began this Friday the opening of the two cell phones that belonged to Diego Armando Maradona and that were kidnapped in the room where he died on November 25 in a country in Tigre.

There are two iPhones -one dark gray and the other black-, which will begin to be appraised by the San Isidro prosecutors to analyze their content and see if it serves to unravel the causes of the death of the Ten and the conditions in which they spent their last days.

The decision to assess the telephones was taken days ago by the San Isidro Guarantee 2 Judge, Orlando Díaz, after a request made by the team coordinated by the attorney general of said judicial department, John Broyad, and made up of his deputies, Cosme Iribarren and Patricio Ferrari, and by the Benavídez prosecutor, Laura Capra.

“I have come to witness the opening of cell phones so that the information can begin to download,” said this Friday the lawyer Vadim Mischanchuk, who represents Maradona’s psychiatrist, Agustina Cosachov, one of the accused in the case.

The lawyer highlighted that the chat messages incorporated up to now in the case through the analysis of other telephones indicate that “the nurses who were with the patient every day at Tigre’s house reported daily and more than once a day to three doctors, “so he considered that this evidence” does not complicate Cosachov, on the contrary. “

“All this helps to reconstruct the puzzle,” added the defender, who said that his client “will give her version when the Justice summons her to testify as a defendant and asks her about the issue that is being criticized” since “not yet there is no official paper that indicates what it is reproached to him “.

Regarding the opening of the telephones, spokespersons for the investigation informed Télam that at first the prosecutors preferred to preserve the privacy of the former captain of the Argentinean team that was the world champion in Mexico ’86 and left the two devices seized, enveloped and sealed, but now they need to analyze their content “in order to collect further test measures”

The technological tool they have in the San Isidro Attorney General’s Office is the UFED (Universal Forensic Extraction Device, according to its acronym in English), a device that allows to extract all the information stored from the cell phone, a tablet or any other device. memory or SIM cards for forensic analysis.

It is the same system with which they managed to extract all the information from the four cell phones seized from the two main defendants in the case, the neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque and the psychiatrist Cosachov.

“They will not find anything important in Diego’s phones. With all this time that has passed, surely some hacker managed to erase everything that was relevant,” the lawyer Mario Baudry, partner of Verónica Ojeda and legal representative of Dieguito Fernando, warned Clarín. .

Maradona died at the age of 60 on November 25, 2020 at noon, in a house that his family had rented in the private neighborhood of San Andrés, Tigre, two weeks after his discharge from the Olivos Clinic, where he had been subjected to a neurosurgery for a subdural hematoma in the brain.

The autopsy determined that he died as a result of “acute lung edema secondary to exacerbated chronic heart failure” and discovered “dilated cardiomyopathy” in his heart.

According to the results of the toxicological studies carried out, Maradona did not have alcohol or illegal drugs in his body, although they did detect psychotropic drugs.

The focus of the criminal investigation is to determine if home hospitalization was adequate for a patient like Maradona, if there was medical malpractice and if the death of “10” could have been prevented.

In addition to Luque and Cosachov, the case in which a possible “culpable homicide” is being investigated, added three other defendants: the psychologist Carlos Díaz and the nurses who assisted him in his last hours, Ricardo Omar Almirón, from the night / early morning tuno, and Gisella Madrid, in the morning.

Source: Télam