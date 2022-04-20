Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The Federation of Rural Owners in Sinaloa met yesterday with producers from the northern zone to learn about the notice of demarcation of supposedly national lands by the Secretariat of Agrarian, Territorial and Urban Development in an area of ​​9 thousand hectares that comprise 174 farms in Ahhome.

The president of the small property in the entity, Manuel Isaac Luque, explained that this administrative process has already occurred in Sonora and it is about the producers proving ownership.

