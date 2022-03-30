Madrid. A nuclear thermal propulsion rocket motor, using what is called centrifugal liquid fuel bubbling, adds to the options for faster travel through deep space.

Under a research contract to the Space Nuclear Propulsion Project Office at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, the University of Alabama at Huntsville (UAH) is leading a collaboration of US colleges to investigate the concept of thermal propulsion. nuclear power (NTP).

NASA has made substantial progress toward the solid fuel NTP design. The bubbling concept under study is one of three hydrogen-based proposals for a next-generation liquid-fueled rocket.

Advantages of the design include significantly higher performance than conventional liquid-fuel rocket engines that burn hydrogen and oxygen, Dale Thomas, the project’s principal investigator and an academic at UAH, said in a statement.