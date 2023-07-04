An occasion to celebrate the vintage like the FIFA TOTS ends up unleashing the minor instincts of some empty head on social media.

A case bordering on the paradoxical what a footballer experienced in recent days, guilty of always ending up in the FIFA 23 TOTS (Team of the Season) packages. Some users, frustrated by the fact that the footballer in question always appeared in their expensive packages at the place of a few stars, they began to harass him on social media. And, among the more scabrous comments, even racist insults that led the victim to share a story full of bitterness.

The story –

The footballer is none other than the Peterborough United captain, Jonson Clarke-Harris, who has earned a place in the FIFA 23 Team of the Season – despite coming from League One – thanks to the title of co-top scorer. The players who are drawn from the packages on FUT are determined by the so-called RNG, little more than a randomness, with percentages of probability that increase as the card in question is less rare and less requested. Clearly, this is the case with Clarke-Harris, and the fact that they met him over and over again, after perhaps spending hundreds of euros on these ‘bags’, was enough for the alleged gamers to start harassing him on social media .

Clarke-Harris’ response —

Among the messages, the most significant reported by Dexerto recite obscenities like “get out of my f***ing TOTS pack, I hate you”, with a series of monkey emojis, and another in which a user wondered “but why are you in a TOTS?” and proclaimed several direct racial slurs. To which, Clarke-Harris decided to speak on the matter, with a message in which he expressed all his contempt for what had happened. “I don’t like posting profanity on my social media where so many minors follow me, but there comes a point where these people have to get exposed and everyone has to understand the level of racism that I and other players of different ethnic backgrounds get for a game of football” . Will it be enough to stop this incomprehensible wave of hatred? For the moment, EA Sports – which also collaborates in anti-racism campaigns every year – has not commented or announced any particular measures.