Valentina Vignali she is one of the best known faces of Italian women’s sport, but also of the world of entertainment. Today you are 31 years old and for the past 10 years you have courageously carried on your battle against thyroid cancer. In recent days she has returned to talk about the disease, all the steps she has taken during this period and the conception of “fear” that she has.

Credit: valentinavignali – Instagram

Born in Rimini on 30 May 1991, Valentina Vignali has dedicated a large part of her life to sport, in particular to basketballin which she is considered one of the strongest and most successful Italian athletes.

Over the years, then, he has been able to carve out some success even in the world of entertainment. You participated in Men and womento the Big Brother VIP, shot commercials for some of the most famous brands and became a social media star. Up Instagramjust to name one, has over 2 and a half million followers.

In 2012, when she was only 21 years old, a big obstacle came her way. Following checks she discovered that she had a thyroid cancer and gods lymph nodes with metastases.

From that moment the athlete and model started a very long and tiring struggle, made up of interventions, radiotherapy and continuous checks. She performed the last one just a few days ago and, with the occasion, she returned to social networks to tell her experience of her and talk about her conception of her fear.

The words of Valentina Vignali

Credit: valentinavignali – Instagram

Valentina Vignali has published a video up Instagramin which he tells in detail what the path of those who, like her, suffer from such a bad evil.

He did it documenting the last checkwhich fortunately went well and prevented the possibility of further surgery.

Credit: valentinavignali – Instagram

There is one constant in these 10 years of illness that hasn’t abandoned me, it’s always the same question they ask me: ‘Aren’t you afraid?’ No. I’m not afraid of something I can’t control. Cancer does as it pleases, he decides, can I be afraid of something that relies completely on chance? I can fight but not be afraid.

What I’ve always tried to do is have the utmost respect for my body and my life, with nutrition, sport and all the good things I can do for the rest, it will be the case that decides how things should go. For this reason I live at the speed of light and do whatever I want to do. All time.