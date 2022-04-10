Toluca.- Nancy Nava sentenced to 101 years in prison for killing her 9-year-old daughter with a hammer and kidnapping her baby two-year-old in the municipality of Tultitlán, State of Mexico, in 2009, according to information from the Mexican Attorney General’s Office (FGJEM).

The events occurred on February 24, 2009, when the woman entered a building located on Valle del Bravo street, in the Solidaridad Tercera Temporada neighborhood, in Tultitlán, to take the child under 2 years of age.

Nancy was surprised by her nine-year-old daughter, who objected to her little sister’s plagiarism. Given this, the woman took a hammer and hit the 9-year-old girl, causing her death. She later took the baby to the state of Querétaro.

The victim’s relatives reported what happened to the corresponding authorities, who opened an investigation folder to clarify the facts and find the least stolen.

As a result of the investigations, the woman was arrested some time later for the crimes of qualified homicide, deprivation of liberty and bribery, in addition to the possible rescue of the minor.

After being arrested, the woman was admitted to the Penitentiary Center for Social Reintegration, where the Judicial Authority based in Nezahualcóyotl reviewed the evidence provided by the Social Representation and after the legal process, imposed the conviction.