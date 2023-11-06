With November already underway, we are just a few days away from the launch of PlayStation 5 Slim in the United States, something that will happen in the rest of the world in the coming months. In this way, some people already have this new piece of hardware in their hands and, as expected, There are already videos that show us what the PS5 Slim looks like insideand if the changes go beyond its size.

Recently, the YouTuber known as Dave2D shared a video on his channel, where we can see how he dismantles a PlayStation 5 Slim. Here it was revealed that the top panels are covered in glossy white plasticwhile the lower half remains the same matte plastic that we find in the original model.

The PS5 Slim weighs less than the base PS5 model, and the disk drive version of both weighs between 3.9kg and 3.2kg, respectively. The exclusively digital consoles weigh less again, between 3.4kg and 2.6kg. Along with this, the youtuber has determined that the hardware probably operates on the same chip as the original version, since through testing it was found that the power consumption was practically the same in both.

We remind you that The PlayStation 5 Slim will be available on November 10 in the United States, and will eventually reach other regions. On related topics, you can check the prices of this console here. Similarly, a problem has been found with the PS5 Slim’s disk drive.

Editor’s Note:

If you already have a PlayStation 5, the Slem is probably not something you plan to buy. However, if you are still purchasing this console, this is the perfect time to do so, since not only will you have ready hardware on hand, but there is also already a good library of games available.

Via: Dave2D