There is already a date for the initial hearing of the former mayor of Mazatlán, Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres. The Supreme Court of Justice of the State of Sinaloa registered on March 1 and 2 to address the the case of the Azteca Lighting luminaires and on March 3 the case of the cars he gave away for the celebration of Mother’s Day will be reviewed. Last Friday, the prosecutor Sara Bruna Quiñónez presented the trades to request the hearing to the Court of Justice. In total, there are 28 volumes that comprise the case file of “Chemist” Benítez. For a few days, the also former Secretary of State Tourism has remained silent and has not been seen in public places. It is very possible that he is being advised by lawyers to face the accusations against him. We will see the turn that this case takes and if the State Attorney General’s Office has well-supported the accusations against Benítez Torres.

Businessmen and municipal authorities of Chihuahua are excited about it twinning that will be with Mazatlan. The Chihuahuans who met here yesterday in the city are creating a dry port and hope that merchandise will arrive from Mazatlan by sea to their state and then send it to other destinations. We hope that this project will materialize more easily, since that is the same interest of the people of Durango for years, but they have not been able to formalize it.

Even though it was said that it would not be allowed to rent chairs for the Mazatlán Carnival parade on the boardwalkthe municipal authorities They have already sanctioned three people for trying to do it, At least that is what the senior officer, Berenice Oleta Benítez, has said, which is not clear if the fine of 100 UMA was applied to the sanctioned persons, equivalent to approximately 35,000 pesos. Those that it was impossible to stop were the dozens of people who, since last Thursday, began to set aside their place to see the carnival parade in the front row.

Those who are puzzled are those attending the Olas Altas area, as they must not only pay for the access of 70 pesos per personbut also the bars where it is sold the beer is not respecting the price of 35 pesos stipulated in the signs that are visible to the public. They denounced that yesterday, when buying an amber one, they charged 40 pesos. The first ones who should be vigilant are the inspectors of the Mayor’s Office of the municipality, in charge of Berenice Oleta Benítez. And the inspectors from the Department of Alcohol in Sinaloa, Pablo Francisco Bedoya. The call to the authorities is not to turn a “blind eye”, since it totally affects the image of the party, especially now that Mazatlan is crowded with tourists who come to enjoy the carnival.

