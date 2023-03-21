In addition to sharing memes, photos, videos and more, social networks and apps have helped many people discover infidelitiesas demonstrated by the viral case of a woman who discovered that her partner was cheating on her thanks to WhatsApp.

Although it is true that infidelities have existed since the beginning of time, it is also true that thanks to virtual platforms and applications, infidels have been able to be discovered faster, and proof of this is the following story that has gained relevance in the virtual platforms.

It was through the Twitter social network where a publication was posted in which an Internet user revealed to Twitter users how a photo on WhatsApp revealed that they were cheating on her.

According to what can be seen in the screenshot shared by the woman, she asked her now ex-partner who you were with in the hotel room you were staying atto which he replied that he was alone, but he clarified that since it was a business room, there were two beds.

However, when he sent the man a photo of the room, he forgot the small detail that he was going to appear in the image in one of the beds a woman’s bag. As expected, upon seeing the photograph, his partner questioned him and the man maintained that he had met his roommate on the plane.

“Yes, but nothing. She carried her suitcase and now she is back with her friend”, was the reply of the man who was so nervous that he even mixed Spanish with English.

“That man even forgot Spanish after that”, can be read in the post published on the virtual platform of the little blue bird.

As expected, the publication uploaded to the social network Twitter did not take long to go viral among the users of the app, managing to gather, up to now, more than 91 thousand “likes”, more than 11 million reproductionsas well as more than 3 thousand 600 retweets.

In the comment box there were not a few netizens who went on to leave their best jokes and memes about the situation, highlighting the clumsiness that the man had when taking the photo.