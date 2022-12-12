Mexico.- A few weeks ago it was speculated that the Health of the first actor, Eric del Castillo, was in a tailspin after a video was released on social networks where it is appreciated that the famous fails to recognize his daughter Kate when he appears as a surprise

Given these rumors, the artist’s eldest daughter, Verónica del Castillo, said that she would soon share a video to “shut up the mouths” of all the people who have said that her father is not in good health.

We recommend you read…

The former participant of MasterChef Celebrity was captured by the media, so he took advantage of the meeting with the press to announce that he is preparing a video with Kate del Castillo to clarify all the speculation about the health of his 88-year-old father.

“I am preparing a very fun video with Kate, you are going to see that video. To shut up everything that has been said about my dad. It’s so much fun,” she recounted.

We recommend you read…

According to the information provided by the sister of the protagonist of the narcoseries, ‘Queen of the South’the content will be published next week, and according to his confession, the recording may help to eliminate the rumors of Eric delCastillo.

“We are precisely going to remove it because they already killed him several times like Castro, my sister has also been killed several times,” he reported, in addition to assuring that the actor does not suffer from memory problems, and is even capable of learning each of the dialogues of the productions in which he works, without using the pointer.

“If he forgot things, he couldn’t memorize a soap opera because he’s not a prompter, that is, everyone is a prompter, but he arrives with everything already learned. You know that he is a first actor who is not improvised”.

It should be noted that the day Eric del Castillo was unable to recognize his daughter It is because she unexpectedly arrived at the restaurant in Mexico City where the family was enjoying a meal, so the emotional reunion went viral on networks, giving rise to false comments about the Mexican’s health.