Ciudad Juarez.- The Municipal Water and Sanitation Board (JMAS) formally handed over a rainwater collection basin in the Jardines del Lago subdivision, with a total investment of 2.5 million pesos, which was fully financed by the Board and managed with the intervention of local deputy Marisela Terrazas, the agency reported.

The application for the construction of the catchment basin was submitted in December during an Intervention Day organized by the Water and Sanitation Board in the Jardines del Lago subdivision.

On that occasion, the members of the Residents’ Committee made clear the need for a solution to the persistent problem of water accumulation in the area.

Engineer César Triana, general resident of Hydraulic Infrastructure at JMAS, provided technical details about the project.

The work consists of an infiltration vault located under an 11-metre layer of clay, designed to provide natural waterproofing.

This prevents water from stagnating in the area for weeks. In addition, two 13-meter-deep absorption wells, each with a diameter of 91 centimeters, were installed to facilitate water infiltration.

The collection tank has the capacity to handle up to 10 thousand cubic meters of rainwater.

Jesús Molina Barrón, president of the Jardines del Lago Residents’ Committee, expressed his satisfaction with the completion of the work.

He said the community had been facing serious problems with water accumulation for many years, which caused various difficulties, including health problems.

He stressed the importance of this new infrastructure, which has been a matter of concern for residents for years.

Molina Barrón thanked the support of Deputy Marisela Terrazas and the JMAS, who intervened to address and resolve the problem.

For her part, local deputy Marisela Terrazas expressed her satisfaction at the completion of the project. She stressed that the work carried out was the result of a continuous effort over several months.

Terrazas said that, although the problem of water accumulation was the responsibility of the Municipality, the intervention of the Board was crucial to resolve the situation.

JMAS for its collaboration and mentioned that the work is an example of how challenges can be overcome and the needs of the community met.

Terrazas called on all Juarez residents, emphasizing that projects like this are the ones that truly make a difference in people’s lives.

The JMAS clarified that the construction of the catchment basin was not the direct responsibility of the Board, since the management of rainwater problems is the responsibility of the Municipality.

However, the department explained that, in response to the urgency and importance of the problem for the residents, the Board decided to intervene.

He stressed that the governor has stressed the importance of addressing water-related issues, whether potable, treated or flooding.

The decentralized authority also noted that the work carried out is an example of good engineering and expressed the intention to replicate similar projects in the future, provided that resources are available to address rain problems in other areas.

The collection basin has already demonstrated its effectiveness with the rains recorded last July.

In just three days, the system absorbed all the accumulated water, demonstrating the success of the work in solving the problem of water accumulation in the Jardines del Lago subdivision.

The intervention not only improves the community’s infrastructure, but also contributes to the quality of life of residents by reducing the risks associated with stagnant water.

