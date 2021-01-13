WhatsApp is about to implement a controversial measure, since those who want to continue using the app they will have to agree that their data is shared with advertisers.

This announcement caused a massive exodus of users, who did not tolerate this invasion of their privacy and preferred to stop using the service.

Who came out winning was nothing more and nothing less than Telegram, since in just 72 hours it registered the arrival of millions of people from WhatsApp.

In accordance with Telegram, in the first seven days of January they registered a maximum of 500 million active users, although it is not the only achievement they obtained.

This messaging service received no more and no less than 25 million users in just 72 hours, after WhatsApp will announce its new terms and conditions.

Faced with this scenario, Pavel Dúrov, co-founder of Telegram, issued a statement in which he assured that the key to the success obtained is that it respects its users.

The key is to protect privacy.

More and more users of WhatsApp who are moving to Telegram, since this app it has a much more confidential handling of private data, although it also has its cons.

Telegram is not entirely safe compared to WhatsApp

It is true that when you move you will have more privacy, since this service was even banned from some countries for not sharing your data with the government, but not everything is honey on flakes.

In the past it has been shown that some hackers can determine the position of other users by using a Telegram, which shows if someone with said app is near you.

This can represent a serious security problem, so make sure that the option ‘Make myself visible’ is always off.

It seems that WhatsApp it still doesn’t take the hardest hit, but if the trend continues, Telegram could grow so large that it could compete head-to-head with the service,

We recommend you:

Source.



