They said it and they did it. With a firm and clear voice, the players of the Colombian Women’s Senior Team repeated that their goal in this World Cup in Australia and New Zealand was to surpass what had been done before. And that was qualifying for the quarterfinals, getting past the second phase. And they did it by beating Jamaica 1-0 with all the credits. Test passed!

Now, against the almighty and fearsome England, the top favorite to be world champion, they, ours who have already broken their own history, are going for glory.

Mrs. Maria Catalina Usme Pineda

Colombian players.

Catalina Usme sorry, Mrs. Maria Catalina Usme Pineda, the captain of the Colombian squad, the one with the voice of command, the one who scored the winning goal, the one who has put her feet on the ground of the team and the fans, she already said, after the other colossal victory, the one that was achieved on Germany in the second game of group H: “We came to play seven games.” That is playing the final.

It wasn’t easy to beat Jamaica, but it wasn’t that hard either. After a closed first half, which was played far from the areas, the two teams rolled up their sleeves and offered a pulse of strength for control of the midfield. For Colombia it was a duel of obvious tension, but not risky. Jamaica did not attack. Of course: the team did not have depth and the only option to arrive was the still ball for a big pot.

As it came to rest, the game was painted for a tie or, as in the neighborhood, whoever scores the goal wins. And so it happened. Minute 6 of the second half: Beautiful cross from Ana María Guzmán, the young winger who replaced the suspended Manuela Vanegas. It was an exact pass of at least 25 meters with a changed leg from the extreme left, since she was well hit on the wing.

In the 18, Usme delicately and magnificently lowered the ball with his left-handed cushion -sorry with his fine left-handed guayo-. And, wow!: the rival who was marking her passed by and Usme accommodated with quality, to the far post, the furthest away, with the inside face of his silk guayo the goal that broke the net and history. A great goal in a fraction of a second.

Jamaica was Jamaica

And with the goal that opened the lock, Colombia did what it likes the most: it fell back, closed off Jamaica’s offensive paths and tried to counterattack. There were two big scares: just after the goal, Shelby’s forced header hit the post and, on 80 minutes, Shaw hammered another header that just missed.

It wasn’t easy to beat Jamaica, but it wasn’t that hard either.Well, apart from those two risky plays, Colombia controlled the game in general terms and which they had to settle in the 86th minute with a header from Leicy Santos that crashed against the upright. It was known that Jamaica was Jamaica and not, the France that thrashed Morocco, the team that beat Colombia in the first round. It was known that Jamaica was Jamaica and not Brazil, which he surprisingly eliminated.

Colombia finished the match with the ball in their possession far from their goal. It was whoever scores the goal wins. Colombia did it and fairly won the match with which they rewrote their history, qualified for the quarterfinals as they said, as they did.

Today we have to celebrate! Then we’ll talk about England…

GABRIEL MELUK

SPORTS EDITOR EL TIEMPO

@MELUKLECUENTA

