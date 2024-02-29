The woman who drugged a family with tea to make them fall asleep and be able to stealing a newborn baby in Pachuca, Hidalgoafter she was hired by her mother as a babysitter, is already under arrest in Mexican territory.

Is about Nely “N”identified as the nanny of little Abdiel, who was only three days old, who was apprehended in Valle de Chalco, State of Mexicoas a result of a joint operation between the Attorney General's Office of the State of Hidalgo (PGJEH) and the Specialized Unit in the Fight against Kidnapping of the State of Mexico.

He gave tea to the mother and grandmother

The events, which shocked society since January 25, reveal a great background. Nely “N”, who had a working relationship with her family for a year, would have drugged the baby's mother and grandmother with tea, taking advantage of her sleep to steal the newborn.

Not content with this, the accused took with her three cell phones and a sum of cash, leaving a threatening note to the desperate family. Following the complaint, the Amber Alert was immediately activated in multiple states, triggering an intense search.

From Hidalgo to Edomex; he abandoned the baby to its fate

Desperation gave way to relief on January 27, when the authorities of the State of Mexico found the baby abandoned in a bag in the middle of a public street.

However, the capture of the person responsible was not long in coming. Salvador Cruz Neri, Secretary of Security of Hidalgo, revealed that Nely “N” had a criminal record and had been behind bars in the past.

The drama doesn't end there. Investigations revealed the alleged complicity of the nanny's partner, a police officer from Valle de Chalcowho allegedly collaborated in the execution of the crime.

This dark pact was revealed after intense pressure and meticulous investigations, which finally led to the arrest of the suspect at her place of residence.