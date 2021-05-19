The nursing home projected in the hamlet of La Arboleja, between the Maristas school and the Alameda garden, will be a reality. Yesterday, the promoter company managed to overcome the last obstacle that it needed to start the works: that a meeting of the huertanos gave the go-ahead to build it on a ditch, that of La Cárcel; and they did it yesterday.

The rejection shown the previous day, collected by LA VERDAD, the members of the Association for the recovery of the Huerta de Murcia (Huerta Viva) and the Association of Neighbors of the Malecón, who call this initiative “illegal” was of no use. They argue that the Ordinances and Customs of the Orchard “do not contemplate in any of their articles the occupation of ditches” because they are “communal assets where the riverbed and margins must be respected to ensure the circulation of water, the passage of irrigators and work cleaning”.

At the stroke of 2 pm, and within the framework of the last meeting held yesterday by the Board of Landowners in the assembly hall of the Moneo Building, the huertanos voted in favor of this occupation. The Chairman of the Board, Diego Frutos, explained that the stretch of ditch in question “is not a new occupation, since it has already been buried and piped for many years, and on top of that it had old buildings”, which are the ones that the company will demolish in order to build your nursing home. It is between 40 and 45 meters of riverbed that passes through the center of the site and is currently “in quite bad condition”, so, explained Frutos, the developer must replace it and fix it so that “there is no future water circulation problems and avoid dampness in the building ”.

Huerta Viva and residents of the Malecón reject the permit because they say that the ordinances do not contemplate the occupation



The President of the Board indicated that at first the possibility of changing the route of the canal was studied, so that it would not be affected by this project, “but it was necessary to make two right angles that would, in the end, make it difficult to run of the water”. Therefore, he decided to leave it as it is.

One of the huertanos who participated in the meeting asked that on paper it be clear that the company was responsible both for fixing the tubing, “and doing it well,” and for cleaning that stretch of the canal, so that later “they won’t ask us responsibilities to us ».