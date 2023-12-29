The Autonomous Community announced yesterday that it has allocated a budget item of 4,243,279 euros for the construction and remodeling of facilities aimed at improving the quality of life and well-being of people with disabilities. According to the statement, this amount could even be increased to 7 million euros depending on the volume of applications submitted in the coming months.

The call for this aid, published yesterday in the Official Gazette of the Region of Murcia, is aimed at local corporations and non-profit social entities, in charge of managing residential centers for people with disabilities and whose improvement projects are going to be carried out. until January 15, 2026, the note continued.

Equipment



Specifically, the line of subsidies may be used to achieve four projects focused on the construction and improvement of equipment for people with disabilities, as well as those for people with chronic mental health disorders.

It also includes as an eligible action the acquisition of new equipment for students with disabilities and with serious behavioral disorders, as well as the purchase of new equipment in the community for people with disabilities.

Promote autonomy



This call for aid, framed in the European funds of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, provides continuity to the subsidies granted in 2022 through which a total of 16 projects were financed to 12 entities worth 5.3 million euros for the creation of inclusive spaces with the purpose of promoting the autonomy of this group.

Those who are interested in submitting an application must do so electronically using procedure code 2127. The deadline is January 28, 2024.