Thursday, June 8, 2023, 10:10



The local Governing Board approved, in its last session, an agreement with the Association of Families of Alzheimer’s and Other Dementia Patients (AFAD Molina) to subsidize the project ‘Let’s activate the mind’. Through this agreement, the City Council makes a contribution of 25,000 euros to the initiative of the aforementioned organization, which is carrying out a project to comprehensively care for Alzheimer’s patients. Thus, the local administration supports a project that offers family respite resources to caregivers who are caring for people with dementia, which improves the quality of life in the work, family and social spheres, remarked the president of this entity, Trinidad Gómez .

The demand for the services and workshops that AFAD offers has grown in the last two years, going from the 29 users that there were in 2021 to the 35 people that there are today. The association, whose headquarters are located in the Las Balsas center, is an entity that works with people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.