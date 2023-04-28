Argentinian television host and actor Juan Soler57 years old, caused controversy in the program “Sale el sol” of Television Image, due to a vulgar comment he made to his partner Mónica Noguera. before that, the rumor arose that the high command of the television station made the decision to remove him from the morning.

During the dynamic “La diana de Ana”, presented by Ana María Alvarado in the “Trapitos al sol” section, the television host Paulina Mercado flattered the legs of the ex-wife of television producer Memo del Bosque. “Monica, what legs you have, what a gross, what a gross.” After this comment made by his girlfriend, Juan Soler mentioned that his partner’s legs would look amazing on anyone’s shoulders.

“And they should look amazing on anyone’s shoulders, they should look amazing.” Having said this, this is how Mónica Noguera reacted: “Juan Soler, be careful, compadre, be careful compadre.” This comment was criticized by several viewers, “what a vulgar Juan, he went too far with his comment, he disrespected his partner and friend.”

As a result of this, speculation began that the ex-husband of the Argentine actress Maki would be fired from “Sale el sol”. The entertainment journalist and television host Gustavo Adolfo Infante mentioned that Juan Soler would leave the morning show, supposedly, due to a series of changes in the television station.

For his part, Ana María Alvarado confirmed that Juan Soler will leave “Sale el sol”but not by the comment to Monica Noguerabut because he wants to give continuity to his acting career.

In a dynamic that we always do in ‘Trapitos al sol’, there was a comment made by Juan Soler, why do we repeat it, that people didn’t like it, he shouldn’t have joked like that, they make jokes, but it’s not correct , but it will not come out for that reason.

“Juan Soler leaves ‘Sale el sol’ by his own decision, because he only came in for six months and it’s been a year and a half now, he has other projects as an actor, according to what he tells us, he has a movie, a series and other activities and it’s That’s why he leaves ‘Sale el sol’, it’s not because he was punished, it’s not for any of that, he leaves this program because he decided to continue his career as an actor, which is his thing.” Until now, The actor has not commented on his controversial comment and his departure from the morning of Imagen Televisión.