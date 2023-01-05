California.- As DEBATE informed you in a timely manner, a car fell into a ravine, fortunately no one lost their lives. The case took a turn after it became known that the Tesla driver threw himself and his family off the cliff known as ‘Devil’s Slide’.

The dangerous area located in California, United Statesis characterized by being a cemetery for drivers who lost their way and fell tens of meters.

It was last Monday, January 2, when panic was felt in the air of San Mateo County when the Tesla car suddenly fell at least 76 meters.

The surprise of the Highway Patrol and the rescue forces came when they noticed that the victims survived.

At that time, the police took immediate action. Dharmesh Arvind Patel, 41, arrested on charges of jumping alongside Tesla vehicle in order to end the life of his entire family.

Through a public statement they considered that they had sufficient elements to believe that the fall into the ravine was not an accident, but an intentional act.

The legal system accused the family man of three charges of attempted murder and two of child abuse according to Andrew Barclay, an element of the Golden Gate Division of the Highway Patrol.

We recommend you read:

The car was traveling north-south on State Highway 1 when it ‘flew’ off the Devil’s Slide cliff and into the seashore.