Ukraine continues to work to try to fully restore electricity and heating in the face of low temperatures and Russian bombing that destroys civilian and crucial infrastructure for these services. Millions of Ukrainians also face a hunger crisis this winter, says the German Parliament, which is pushing a resolution to declare the famine under Joseph Stalin’s regime “genocide” so that this is a “warning” to the current actions of Moscow.

In scenes hard to believe in what was a sophisticated city of 3.5 million people before the Russian war, some kyiv residents came out to collect rainwater as Ukrainian experts worked to reconnect power and drinking water supplies. .

This Friday, November 25, 48 hours after the Russian bombings that caused the worst damage to those networks so far and left almost the entire country in the dark, around 30% of the energy is still not working, so millions of Ukrainians they face freezing temperatures without the possibility of using heat.

Kateryna Luchkina, a 31-year-old worker at the kyiv Health Department, collects rainwater from a drain, following power and service cuts from Russian shelling of crucial civilian infrastructure. In kyiv, Ukraine, on November 24, 2022. © AP/John Leicester

Seen from space, Ukraine became a dark spot on Wednesday, as captured by a NASA satellite image.

However, Ukrainian officials have managed to restore the service gradually. The operator of the national energy network, Ukrenergo, reported this Friday that about “70% of the country’s consumption needs” were covered.

“Priority was given to critical infrastructure facilities in all regions: boiler rooms, gas distribution stations, water supply, sewage treatment facilities, electric public transport operates in some regions,” the company owned by of the State.

Dozens of people line up to collect water, after the cuts of that service and electricity due to Russian bombing of crucial civilian infrastructure. In kyiv, Ukraine, on November 24, 2022. © AP//Evgeniy Maloletka

All three nuclear power plants on Ukrainian soil are now operational after the Moscow ramming forced Ukrainian authorities to shut them down for the first time in 40 years, creating what kyiv called a risk of atomic catastrophe.

In the last few hours, local authorities have indicated that access to water has already been restored in the capital, although it has not been fully resumed throughout the country.

Russian strikes are “aimed at eliminating the means of survival of civilians”

Despite progress by local officials, Ukrenergo added that the fight to restore power to homes is slowing down due to “high winds, rain and sub-zero temperatures.”

A situation to which are added the missiles of the Russian Army that aim at the infrastructures that provide these services.

Many Ukrainians gathered in cafes in search of energy and heat as a way of survival, while friends and family exchanged messages to find out who had electricity and water again.

Oleksiy Rashchupkin, a 39-year-old investment banker, woke up Friday to find that the water had been reconnected in his apartment, but not the electricity.

So, he took a vehicle and crossed the Dnieper river from left to right, until he reached a cafe that remained open after the Russian assaults. Like him, hundreds more.

“I am here because there is heating, coffee and light (…) Here is life,” he said.

Some people pass in front of a cafe in the center of the city, after the city ran out of electricity after new attacks with Russian rockets. In kyiv, Ukraine, on November 24, 2022. © AP/Evgeniy Maloletka

In kyiv, where rain fell on the remnants of recent days’ snowfall, the mood is grim. The winter promises to be long, but the Ukrainians assure that they will not be broken.

“No one will compromise their will and their principles just for electricity,” said Alina Dubeiko, 34.

Western leaders such as French President Emmanuel Macron denounce the Kremlin bombing campaign as “war crimes.”

Nigel Povoas, lead prosecutor for a team of international experts helping investigators assess war crimes in Ukraine, said the Russian assaults are “focused on removing infrastructure crucial to civilians’ means of survival, such as heat, water, electricity and medical facilities.

“Each wave of attacks tends to reinforce the force of the accusations of serious criminality that are launched against the Kremlin (…) these attacks have little or nothing to do with military objectives,” he stressed.

Kherson residents recharge their cell phones and backup batteries at makeshift power hookups. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant provided a fifth of Ukraine’s electrical power before the invasion. It is under Russian control today, November 20, 2022 © AP/Bernat Armangue

Since last October, Russia has taken a turn in its war strategy and away from the battlefields against Ukrainian forces, it has been specifically targeting energy networks.

Moscow justifies that these are militarily “legitimate” attacks and that kyiv can end the suffering of its people if it gives in to their demands, which include the grabbing of Ukrainian territories in which the Ukrainian government is not willing to cede.

Germany pushes resolution to declare famine ‘genocide’

The Bundestag, the German Parliament, will vote next week on a resolution that seeks to declare the famine of millions of Ukrainians under the Soviet regime Joseph Stalin as “genocide.”

It is a move that Berlin parliamentarians hope will serve as a “warning” to Moscow as the Ukrainian population faces a possible hunger crisis this winter.

Specifically, the legislators will rule on the so-called Holodomor, which occurred between 1932 and 1933, as part of “a list of inhuman crimes of totalitarian systems that extinguished millions of human lives in Europe in the first half of the 20th century.”

“People in Ukraine, not only in the grain-producing regions, were affected by hunger and repression (…) This meets the historical-political definition from the current perspective of genocide,” the text of the draft resolution states. .

The victims of the Holodomor, Ukrainian for “starvation”, are traditionally remembered in Ukraine on the last Saturday of November.

kyiv sees that historic tragedy as part of a deliberate campaign by the Stalin regime to stamp out Ukraine’s then-fledgling nationalist movement. Historians estimate that between 4 and 7.5 million people died as a result of the Soviet leader’s actions.

Moscow, for its part, rejects the accusations and attributes those deaths to the broader context of famines that devastated regions of Central Asia and Russia.

The fact that would have remained in history is at risk of repeating itself in the face of the hunger crisis that millions of Ukrainians would face this winter, as estimated by Berlin.

With Reuters, AP and local media