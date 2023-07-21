Alert for new scam involving the name of the online store Sheinthe main victims are people looking to earn money online.

Scammers pay for ads on Google and they use the image of influencers to make it more credible.

This new scam that uses the name of Shein consists of the victims downloading applications or Internet pages such as Money Looks and in exchange for brand product reviews, they promise payments of up to $60.

The deception is that to register, you must pay and it is ensured that the money will be returned along with the payment for Shein product reviews.

So far, the victims are in Brazil, but since it is a online scam could spreadaccording to what was documented by the economy medium Dinero en Imagen.

To avoid falling for these types of scams it is recommended to distrust offers that seem too good and that it is about making a payment, in the case of some supposed work.

receive more News of Style and Life on WhatsApp