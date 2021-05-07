In a meeting between the government and the opposition, agreed to postpone one month the date of the PASO and the general elections.

With the new schedule, the Primary will be held on September 12, while the general will be scheduled for November 14.

The agreement has a lock clause that prevents modifying the calendar during this year.

“This law may not be modified or repealed during the current calendar year as it regulates a subjective public right of the political parties, fundamental institutions of the democratic system, to choose their candidates for the elective positions provided for in the National Constitution,” he says. the text being debated this Friday at the meeting of the Interior Minister, Wado de Pedro, and the opposition.

“The clause is not only a self-limitation of the legislators with a mandate not to modify the law that will run the elections for 5 weeks, it is also a legal recognition by Congress that the method for selecting the candidates by the parties is the STEP “, they indicated from the opposition.

LM