With the imminent return to classes on February 17, there is already an agreement for there to be more collective in circulation to facilitate transfers. According to the Buenos Aires government, about 35% of students use this means of transport to get to school. In order to meet this demand and avoid overcrowding in public transport, the authorities of the Nation, City and Province met with the different chambers of the sector to coordinate the increase in frequencies in services. The objective is to guarantee safety in the transfers of students and teaching and non-teaching staff. Meanwhile, there are no plans to reopen the 35 subway stations that remain closed.

According to data from the City’s Department of Transportation, 40% of the boys live an average of 2.5 kilometers away from school and can walk or bike. Another 25% go by car or school bus. The remaining 35% will have to use public transport to travel, as it did before the pandemic. And 94% of these students move collectively.

The Union of State Workers (UTE) has its own statistics, which differ from the official one. According to the union, 46% of students travel by bus or subway, 10% go by car and 22% on foot.

According to the Buenos Aires government, 35% of students arrive at school by public transport. For the UTE, it is 46%. Photo Andrés D’Elía

The point is that before the outbreak of the coronavirus, according to Transport, students, teachers and non-teachers made 30% of total trips by public transport. That is why the request of the Nation, City and Province to the chambers of the sector was that ensure the units necessary to absorb this increased demand from the beginning of the 2021 school year, so that the protocols in force for the pandemic can be respected.

To coordinate how the service will be delivered, there was a meeting in the Ministry of Transportation of the Nation in which all three jurisdictions participated. The Undersecretary of Automotive Transportation of the Nation, Marcos Farina; the Buenos Aires Undersecretary of Transportation, Alejo Supply; the Secretary of Transportation and Public Works of the City, Juan José Méndez, the Executive Director of the CNRT, José Arteaga and the representatives of the CETUBA, CTPBA, ​​ACTA, CEAP, AAETA and CEUTUPBA chambers.

“We have been working together with the City, Province and Nation, in a coordinated effort to organize public passenger transport,” Farina said. We have tried to coordinate the different actions to see how we start to function next week. That is why we are going to control bus stops and be strict in the schedules to balance the great demand that there is at peak times. We want to ensure that those who use public service today are essential personnel and students. “

For his part, Alejo Supply stressed that “the objective of our order is that the boys do not travel crowded in the buses and that we can guarantee a safe transfer”.

The authorities want to prevent students and teachers from traveling overcrowded in the buses. Photo Marcelo Carroll

“This joint work is key so that families, children and teachers return to classrooms with the peace of mind that we take all the measures to make it a safe return,” said Juan José Méndez, the Buenos Aires Secretary of Transportation.

In the City, public transport will be priority for students and teachers in the times of entry and exit of schools. For this, posters will be placed at the main bus stops.

Meanwhile, from the Buenos Aires Ministry of Transportation they said that there are no plans to reopen the 35 subway stations that are still closed due to the pandemic. Of the 90 existing, only 55 are enabled.

“We understand that the subway has to be used for long trips, not for short trips. With that we get people to walk more and not take the subway for two or three stations. For short trips, the best thing is the open air transfers with distancing “, they explain in the City Transport portfolio.

In any case, as reported by the National Secretariat for Innovation, the teaching and non-teaching staff, the students who move alone and the companions must request the certificate of circulation and they will be able to use urban, interurban and interjurisdictional public transport to travel to educational establishments.

How the permit is processed

The permission for students, their companions and the staff of educational establishments to travel on public transport is managed online through www.argentina.gob.ar/circular and it does not expire.

After indicating whether you have an Argentine DNI, you must enter the place of destination, select the option “Go to an educational establishment to work or study” and detail the reason (work, student or responsible adult).

It is necessary to inform the SUBE card number for transfers in urban, interurban or interjurisdictional public passenger transport.

NS