A second labor complaint targets both the global firm Aston Carter and Nintendo America.

If you remember correctly, in April of this same year we told you that Nintendo had been accused of violating the labor rights of its employees in the United States, with a lawsuit that targeted both the video game company and the global management firm Aston Carter.

This company collaborates closely with Nintendo in hiring workers and, as we have been able to read in Axiosthe National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) both have again received a complaint about the treatment of employees that concerns the National Labor Relations Law.

Interfered with an employee’s employment rightsAccording to the lawsuit, an employee suffered retaliation for participating in activities protected by law, with the company interfering with their right to unionize and discuss working conditions. Without great details of what happened, we do know that, at the moment, neither Nintendo America nor the firm Aston Carter have spoken about it.

“The NLRA protects democracy in the workplace by providing employees in private sector workplaces with the fundamental right to seek better working conditions and the appointment of a union representative without fear of reprisal,” says the National Board.

Waiting to know what this new complaint can lead to, the Japanese division can continue celebrating the commercial success of Nintendo Switch no short-term plans for a new console. Of course, in recent months they have been experiencing quite a few problems at the level of console availability, so they are not yet waiting for what may happen in 2023 in terms of production.

