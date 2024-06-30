Ndeye Sarr made the decision to board a pirogue that was preparing to leave a beach in Gambia in a matter of minutes. When she saw it, she ran home, grabbed her nine-year-old daughter and delegated the care of the rest of the offspring to her grandmother. She suddenly embarked on a seven-day journey with hardly any water because she thought that was the only way she could give her five children, aged three to 13, the life she never had. She also thought that everything would be easier, that she would work, that she would be successful and that she would earn money as soon as she set foot on European soil. But that is not happening and what she imagined she would achieve by boarding that colourful boat has been on hold for nine months.

Sarr’s canoe, 30 years old, arrived in El Hierro on October 4 loaded with men and several single mothers with their children. Almost nine months later, the woman observes the image that illustrated that report in which she and other women told what had led them to get alone on that boat that would travel 1,700 kilometers of ocean. “I had no other option,” Sarr explained to EL PAÍS a few days after he disembarked. In the photograph you can see her daughter in the foreground, serious, with a sad look and chapped lips. The mother appears with a half smile and with her head covered with a blue towel with which she hid her hair. Sarr puts his hands to his face as he remembers that moment. He laughs, he looks horrible. “When I see her I feel happy, but also a little sad because she takes me to that moment,” she says in the shelter in a town in Córdoba where she now lives.

Ndeye Sarr and her 9-year-old daughter, last October in Tenerife. Alvaro Garcia

Her friend who was with her in the Canary Islands snatches the phone from her hands, looks at the photo and bursts out laughing. “She’s changed a lot!” she exclaims, laughing. “Before, she was hunched over. Now she’s strong, she even has a different posture,” she describes, puffing out her chest.

But Sarr is not well, she is impatient and frustrated. Her youngest daughter, three years old, believes that she has become the queen of Spain and questions when she will be able to come see her. It is an unanswered question. She feels isolated and although she, as an asylum seeker, is about to obtain permission to work, she doubts how she will be able to find one in the middle of the olive grove where she lives. The situation of the reception system, overwhelmed by arrivals to the Canary Islands – there are already 19,000 so far this year, triple that of last year at this time – works against it.

Sarr was actually lucky enough to get to the Ödos programfrom the Emet Foundation, an NGO that specializes in caring for women with children who need to recover from these journeys that begin long before boarding a boat. In this hamlet where life revolves around a patio of orange tiles and grass, women rest and recover physically from terrifying migratory journeys.

But the centre was conceived in 2018 for short-stay humanitarian reception, when the scenario was different. At that time, the women who arrived did so on the Andalusian coast and had faced all kinds of abuse in Morocco, the usual point of their departure. Originally from Guinea and the Ivory Coast, their objective was normally to go to France, so the wait in Ödos meant an oasis where the workers could identify profiles and needs, work on the prevention of trafficking, access, where appropriate, to international protection and guarantee the rights of children. In addition, the centre has specialised in managing the complex cases of children who arrive with adults who are not their mothers and whom the system either tends to separate or keep together only on the basis of a positive attachment.

Now, women and girls disembark mainly in the Canary Islands and are, above all, Senegalese and Gambian, who undertake a shorter journey because they leave their own country. They also carry stories of violence, but they have suffered less during the journey. And they don’t necessarily want to go to France, but rather stay in Spain.

Although they may seem banal, all these details are important in the care and inclusion of women. Now, the ideal scenario for these new profiles is that after a few weeks, they are transferred to specific centers or apartments for asylum seekers where they have an easier time working, studying and socializing with their surroundings, but the system does not have enough places to attend to the requests. arrivals and is converting special places like this into long-stay centers. An idyllic place for three months stops being so when it is planned for a year and a half.

Reception center for migrant women and their children from the Ödos program, in Córdoba. Alvaro Garcia

“Emergency response has become the norm. We have to deal with reality and find ways for them to continue working towards autonomy with the obvious limitations we have,” laments Teresa Girón, the director of the centre, who is now studying how to reinvent herself. Ödos will probably have to change its location: the isolated farmhouse, perfect for recovering from a traumatic journey and correctly identifying vulnerabilities, is now hardly compatible with the new life that women like Sarr are seeking.

The example of what is achieved when there are adequate means was traveling in the same Sarr canoe. After five months in the first reception center where Sarr lives, another Gambian woman – who was also traveling with her three-year-old daughter – did get a place in a flat that the Ödos program reserves for asylum seekers with children who are victims of violence. Mariama, who asks that her real name not be published for her safety, fled the man she was forced to marry when she was 19. After having three children with him, the man began sleeping with other women at home and punished Mariama’s attempts to become independent from her with beatings. She held out until she attacked the children. Only her sister supported her, so Mariama also got into the canoe without thinking too much about it.

Light pours in through all the windows of the apartment where she lives, in the centre of another town in Cordoba, with a Colombian refugee. Mariama returns from doing some business at the bank and goes into the room she shares with her daughter, who is now in kindergarten. She has a computer and several papers on the duvet. On the screen she can see the syllabus for a home help course. “I have been a volunteer in a nursing home for three months and they have taught me a lot,” she says. “I would like to work in this.” She will soon begin a course in digital skills and in September she will begin preparing for Secondary Education for Adults. “I have difficult moments and it is hard because I have many moments of loneliness,” she says. “But I do not regret having climbed into that canoe.”

Lunchtime is approaching and Sarr’s daughter, who has grown two inches in this time, has just returned from school. She bursts into the room like a tornado and interrupts the chatter of the women lying in bed. The little girl jumps, hugs her mother, touches her face and chatters in Spanish non-stop. She is, without knowing it, the one who gives meaning to that decisive moment that changed their lives forever.

Sarr’s daughter comes home from school and revolutionizes the room where her mother and her friends are. Alvaro Garcia

_