#RIVER | The information I have is that Conmebol has decided that the sole final of this edition of the Copa Libertadores will be at the Monumental stadium, even if River accesses the final stage.

🗓️ It will be played on Saturday, November 30. pic.twitter.com/WA4PDTGjAN

