Kylian Mbappé has long been the wish of Real Madrid. From the White House They have followed him since his beginnings in Monaco and also when he moved to Paris Saint Germain. Now, from Spain they assure that executives of both clubs will sit so that the world champion with France in Russia 2018 wears white next season.

“I want to think about what I want to do in the next few years, where I want to be. This is how my thinking turns, but it is true that soon we will have to make a decision. I don’t want to sign a contract and say that a year later I want to leave. If I sign it, it is to stay, and that deserves a reflection, “said the 22-year-old forward on rumors of the renewal of a contract that ends in 2022.

He wants to convince you. Mauricio Pochettino, the PSG coach, wants to continue counting on the forward. REUTERS / Benoit Tessier

In 2017, the white leaders did not decide to break the famous BBC, the offensive trident made up of Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo, despite the fact that the Welshman was the piece that could be replaced by a young Mbappé who ended up going to PSG . The bet did not go wrong: Bale was key in the final of the Champions League against Liverpool (3-1) scoring two goals. Now, in the bid for the French competing with Liverpool.

The negotiation will not be easy, for the 160 million euros in which the player is valued. Although Real is not in an economic position to make such a large investment, the sports daily Marca points out that “they are aware that to relaunch their project both at a sporting and business level a world-class footballer is essential and they are not willing to miss the opportunity. “

In addition, it has variants in its squad to seduce PSG. In Madrid they know that Leonardo, the sports director of the Parisian club, is the person who carries out all the conversations and is interested in various meringues players, among them the goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, the forward Vinícius Júnior, the defender Raphael Varane and the Brazilians Vinicius and Casemiro.

Change shirt? Casemiro could enter the Real Madrid negotiation for Kylian Mbappe. Photo GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP

The archer, they claim, is non-negotiable; Vinicius not so much. The defender, meanwhile, has one year left on his contract but was questioned in the media for several errors. The South Americans, finally, have a clearer exit: the 28-year-old midfielder alternates between 11 and Zinedine Zidane’s bench, while the winger arrived in Spain as one of the next figures in European football but lost ground among the headlines. .

The other option is to wait for the contract of the player and PSG to end to negotiate for free. Or, of course, that the club wants to get rid of him for his salary – Mbappé earns 18 million euros per year, half that of Neymar – and thus have liquidity to fulfill the dream of taking Lionel Messi. If you agree with Madrid for that salary, it will be the best payment by far.

Time will tell if this time Real Madrid will dare to go for Mbappé.