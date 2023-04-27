Mexico.-Tania Ruiz and Enrique Peña Nieto, former president of Mexico, they would stay together as a couple, Despite the fact that months ago she made it public that they would no longer continue the relationship they had four years ago.

In the YouTube program ‘Gossip No Like’ they claim that the model and businesswoman Tania Ruiz and Enrique Peña Nieto are allegedly continuing their relationship as a couple and it is a lie that they have ended.

“We already investigated, no. We also told him about it yesterday, they leave together and he appeared here with his daughter”, says Elisa, host of ‘Chisme No Like’, while Javier, the other host, adds: “It’s a fair, they were both together, They saw them together and this shows that what they did with the magazine… It was damage control in case a video appeared where Tania Ruiz was apparently seen cheating on Peña Nieto, but since the video didn’t come out, stay together.”

In the same program they show images in which it is seen that Tania and Enrique allegedly appear together, as some would be taken from the Instagram account of the model originally from San Luis Potosí.

At the moment neither Tania nor Enrique They have denied the statements they make about them in ‘Gossip No Like’, where its drivers assure that their alleged breakup was a total lie.