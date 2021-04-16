A psychiatric expert opinion advised against the former singer Cristian “Pity” Álvarez to be subjected to an oral trial for the crime of a neighbor in 2018 in Villa Lugano, establishing that the “stress” that would imply facing the hearings of the debate “would aggravate his condition current”.

According to the conclusions of the report made by experts from the Forensic Medical Corps and requested by the Oral Criminal Court (TOC) 29, which in February decided to suspend the start of the trial, Álvarez’s mental faculties “They do not fit within the parameters considered normal, from the medical legal perspective”.

Psychiatric experts Laura Bermolen and Esteban Toro Martínez indicated that “Pity” Álvarez “presents a condition compatible with depressive syndrome, history of substance use (dependence), unspecified cognitive disorder and history of unspecified psychotic disorder “.

Also that the current state of the musician can be treated in an “interdisciplinary psychiatric, psychological, neurological, clinical and social way” and that “the possibility of reversion is subject to the evolution of his disorders and the response he presents to the treatments”.

The psychiatrists stated that, at the time of the study, “there are no indicators of certain and imminent risk of harm to themselves and / or third parties” in relation to “Pity”, since it is housed in the Argentine Interministerial Program of Mental Health (PRISMA ) of the Ezeiza prison, although they concluded that “the stress involved in facing the process would aggravate their current state.”

These conclusions are included in the expert extension of March 22, carried out at the request of the TOC 29 on a previous report from the CMF, which the judges must now evaluate to decide how to proceed with the debate.

“I killed him because it was him or me,” Álvarez said as he turned himself in.

The expansion was requested by judges Gustavo Goerner and María Cecilia Maiza when on February 27 they decided to suspender the start of the trial to the musician as a result of an expertise indicating that he had a “disability”.

On that occasion, the magistrates asked that other experts join the study to give greater details about the state of health of the accused and if he could be treated and reverted that situation.

Deterioration of your health

The judges also required PRISMA to forward all the reports that have been produced regarding the defendant’s health, which were also sent to the court.

Among them, there is one from the CMF of October 28, 2018, which indicates that the musician had a “serious substance use disorder and a personality disorder”, although it could not be inferred that this impeded “the understanding and direction of his take action at the time of the event ”and was“ in a position to stand trial ”.

Another study carried out on March 20, 2020 by two other CMF experts, indicates that “Pity” had “indicators of cognitive deficit”, in addition to “a multiple substance use disorder” although “without affecting his ability to understand and direct their actions”.

Months later, in a study carried out by PRISMA professionals on August 26, 2020, it is stated that Álvarez had gained a lot of weight, that he had “morbid obesity” and that this “considerably affects his mood.” They also indicated that he suffered from “chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Hepatitis C and hypertension.”

On November 5, 2020, from the PRISMA they indicated that it was requested in several reports sent to the Court that adequate medical attention be guaranteed to the accused and stated that “has not received cardiological or pneumonological follow-up during the year 2020, “which” affects their right of access to health during the judicial process. “

A report of March 1, 2021, meanwhile, states that “Pity” presents “a marked cognitive deterioration that was manifesting itself in an insidious way, with memory and attention failures, which affects their daily life and predisposes them to a situation of greater vulnerability “.

In addition, he reported that in November he had coronavirus and spent 20 days in medical treatment in Penitentiary Unit 21.

The crime

The trial of “Pity” was scheduled for March 1 and was to take place in five hearings remotely on the Zoom platform.

The crime for which the former singer, guitarist and composer of the rock bands Viejas Locas e Intoxicados is accused occurred at dawn on July 12, 2018 in front of Torre 12 B in the Samoré neighborhood, in Dellepiane Sur and Avenida Escalada, in Villa Lugano.

According to the accusation, Álvarez left there with his girlfriend and suddenly Cristian Maximiliano Díaz (36), an acquaintance from the neighborhood, approached them with whom he began a conversation that led to an argument.

According to what the investigating judge Martín Yadarola reconstructed, that discussion was because the victim reproached “Pity” for going around saying that he had stolen some belongings from a backpack.

Witnesses claimed that Díaz pushed and tried to hit “Pity,” at which point he pulled out a .25-caliber pistol and shot him in the face. Later he finished him off with another three bulletss.

Shortly after, Álvarez escaped with his girlfriend in a Volkswagen Polo and a few meters later he asked the young woman to drop the gun in a gutter from the Dellepiane Sur collector and from there, they both went to the dance hall “Pinar de Rocha” in Ramos Mejía.

Álvarez was a fugitive for almost a day until he turned himself in at police station 52, the only moment in which he referred to the incident when he told the press: “I killed him because it was him or me. And I think any animal would do the same.”.

