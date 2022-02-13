San Ignacio, Sinaloa.- In recent days during the assembly to present the single list of the Coyotitán Rancher, San Ignacio, headed by Ramón Velázquez Ontiveros, the ranchers present requested the support of for the cleaning of cattle pens as well as batteries tick bathsowned by ranchers, who had been abandoned for a long time.

Velázquez Ontiveros, pointed out that in said meeting several agreements were made among them, this one that is of vital importance for the producers, since this is the time of the ticks that affect their animals, for which, like him, the delegate before The Livestock Union, Iván Ernesto Báez Martínez, promised to support these actions, as he assured that he feels committed to the sector to which he has supported for several years.

For them to start with the tick-killing baths, the ranchers will be supported by Báez Martínez and the Coyotitán Livestock Farmer, with the liquid, and later it will be the beneficiaries themselves, who will acquire it through cooperation.

“What is sought, today that they have coordinated to clean the community pens, and the tick-killing toilets, is that they continue to be active, since some of them had been abandoned for more than twenty years, something illogical in these livestock communities, but that today we seek to reactivate , especially at this time, which is the time for ticks, which cause great economic losses in bovine production,” said Báez Martínez.

At the moment, the rehabilitation of those located in Limón de los Peraza, Lo de Ponce and La Labor is being carried out, and work is being done to locate the rest of the pens, to be reactivated.