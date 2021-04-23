It had been advanced by one of its commissioners, Frenchman Thierry Breton, responsible for the joint purchase of vaccines, on March 21. But Ursula von der Leyen and her closest team were reluctant to publicly admit that possibility. Up to now. The president of the European Commission confirms that the immunization of 70% of the adult population of the EU could be achieved in July. That is, two months ahead of schedule. Because the reference so far was on September 21 or, what is the same, “at the end of the summer.”

“With the enormous efforts of BioNTech-Pfizer and the acceleration of vaccine deliveries, I am now confident that we will have enough doses to have 70% of the adult population vaccinated by July,” the German stressed during a visit to the plant that this laboratory, which has been entrusted with the immunization of the EU against the coronavirus, has in the Belgian town of Puurs.

A formal act of maximum endorsement of that close alliance that the Community Executive maintains with the German-American pharmaceutical company. BioNTech-Pfizer has bailed him out on at least two occasions by expediting deliveries of his serum amid open conflict with AstraZeneca.

It will become the reference laboratory for 2022 and 2023 with the signing of a contract that guarantees the supply of 1.8 billion doses that are proposed as a shield against possible new mutations of the pathogen. This agreement “will be formalized in the coming days and will allow us to have the necessary booster doses and increase immunity,” stated Von der Leyen during an intervention lasting more than six minutes that followed a tour of the Belgian factory, accompanied by the first Minister Alexander De Croo and the CEO of the company, Albert Boula.

Just two weeks ago, the president of the Community Executive was already firmly committed “to focus on technologies that are working” and, specifically, for “messenger RNA vaccines” that today only use BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna-Curevac also uses this technology , but is pending validation by the EMA-.

The German leader praised the efforts of the company, which “has achieved that in a year is producing a billion” doses. Precisely this Friday the European Medicines Agency (EMA) authorized an extension that will allow the Belgian factory to “increase by 20%” that level of manufacturing. ‘Europe is producing vaccines for Europeans and the world. We have exported 155 million doses to 87 countries since December. We take pride in this and invite others to join us.

The new endorsement of BioNTech-Pfizer’s double-standard vaccine, the first to obtain authorization from the European regulator for its distribution, comes when the Commission has recognized that it is studying with the 27 member states the possibility of taking legal action against AstraZeneca, that it would have stopped delivering (or would at the end of June) a total of 180 million doses of its serum.

By contrast, BioNTech-Pfizer accused delays only in the first phase of deliveries, to catch up in less than a month and even guarantee that it will advance to this quarter doses that were scheduled for the last part of the year (around 50 million) . In total, the contract with this company guarantees 600 million.

Although its formula is one of the most expensive. The Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov revealed ten days ago that the vaccine was released at a price of 12 euros “then it went on to cost 15 euros and Brussels now signs contracts for 19.50 euros.” The European Commission has refused to disclose the cost of the different vaccines because the prices would be “protected by confidentiality clauses” in the contracts.