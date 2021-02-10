A group of legislators K advancement the entry into force of six articles of the new Federal Criminal Procedure Code that allow the review of sentences, delay the concept of a final conviction and authorize to wait for a decision from the Inter-American Court of Human Rights until before beginning to serve the prison sentence.

The six articles will come into force tomorrow when they are published tomorrow in the Official Gazette by that Bicameral Commission for Monitoring and Implementation of the new Criminal Procedure Code that was approved by Congress during Mauricio Macri’s administration.

Until now, it was considered that a sentence of an oral court was final when the Federal Criminal Cassation Chamber rejected an extraordinary appeal from the convicted person to go to Court. But from these changes, we will have to wait for the Court to define itself, lengthening the time to serve a prison sentence.

Is about federal crimes such as corruption, drug trafficking, kidnapping or arms trafficking.

The Federal Capital was going to be the last to have the validity of these articles but the Ks announced it as of tomorrow.

In this way, legislators seek to benefit Vice President Amado Boudou and other former officials or leaders K who have convictions confirmed by the Court in corruption cases.

Something similar can happen with the case of Tragedy of Eleven, which the Court partially confirmed and requested that the accusation against Ricardo Jaime be reviewed by the Cassation. And the conviction of the former Minister of Planning, Julio De Vido, is pending.

Until now, the Criminal Procedure Code was being implemented by provinces, but legislators K, with the excuse of “inequity”, extended it to the entire country.

In the resolution to which you agreed Clarion, the Commission responsible for working on the implementation of the new Criminal Procedure Code, decided to put into effect six articles that refer to the execution of a sentence.

“It is appropriate to implement to all courts of the National Criminal Justice the articles with the objective of avoiding that situations of inequality are generated before the law for the defendants, as well as a differential impact in litigation followed against the Argentine State in supranational organizations “, maintains the text that will be published in the Official Gazette.

The members of the Commission understood that in order to “avoid errors of interpretation of the procedural regulations in force that could lead to irreparable damage to the rights of the defendants and / or contradictory positions regarding the scope of the right to review”, It was better to promote the national implementation of the articles that maintain that the sentences passed will be enforceable when the Supreme Court contains them.

For the signing deputies, Anabel Fernández Sagasti, Mariano Recalde, Ramiro Gutiérrez, Roberto Mirabella, María Inés Pilatti Vergara, María de los Angeles Sacnun, Martín Soria and Marisa Lourdes Uceda, this decision “will avoid eventual impacts in the litigation of the Argentine State before supranational organizations “.

In this sense, articles 366 and following of the Code of Criminal Procedure were put into effect “in all the federal jurisdictions of the national territory “. This has another section, and that is that there is a guarantee of appealing a criminal sanction before another judge or court with broad powers”, such as the Criminal Cassation Chamber. Until now, a sentence on which the Highest Criminal Court had ruled was considered with confirmation.

The Commission’s decision seeks to settle the debate on whether this instance is sufficient, and it resolved that the sentence can only be executed when the Court decides, which does not have time limits for this.

Along these lines, the articles that were put into effect indicate that the instance of review of a final judgment may be carried out “at all times and only in favor of the convicted person”, when there is a resolution to the contrary.

Now, in order to nullify a sentence, “there will be a wide spectrum of aspects to be evaluated: evidence that is considered to be misdemeanor, witnesses of the same character, also if the sentence was handed down contrary to the law, collection of bribes.”

Or if after the conviction occurred or new facts or evidence were discovered that guarantee the innocence of the accused “.

Another of the changes implemented determines that if there is a ruling by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, the conviction should be revoked and in the meantime the convicted person will not go to prison.

It is the same Commission that discussed preventive prisons and that before issuing one, a series of instances must be exhausted.

But in this case, linked to the execution of sentences, it is put into effect that “the provisional release of the convicted person, with or without surety, may be applied during the review procedure.”

The articles that come into force of the Criminal Procedure Code are 366, 367, 368, 369, 370 and 375 and they say verbatim:

REVIEW OF SIGNATURE CONDEMNATORY JUDGMENT ARTICLE 366.- Provenance. The review of a final judgment proceeds at all times and only in favor of the convicted person, for the following reasons: a. The facts established as the basis of the conviction were irreconcilable with those established by another irrevocable criminal sentence; b. The contested judgment would have been based on documentary or testimonial evidence whose falsehood had been declared in a subsequent irrevocable ruling, or it is evident even though there is no subsequent procedure; c. The conviction would have been pronounced as a result of prevarication, bribery or other crime whose existence had been declared in a subsequent irrevocable ruling; d. After the conviction, new facts or elements of evidence emerged or were discovered that, alone or together with those already examined in the process, made it clear that the act did not exist, that the convicted person did not commit it, that the act committed is not punishable or fits into a more favorable criminal law; and. It is necessary to apply retroactively a change in the legislation that favors the convicted person; F. In the specific case, a judgment of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights or a decision of a treaty enforcement body is issued in an individual communication.

The rejection of the request for review will not prevent a new request based on different reasons.

ARTICLE 367.- Legitimation. The following may request the review: a. The convicted person or his defender; b. The representative of the FISCAL PUBLIC MINISTRY in favor of the convicted person; c. The spouse, partner, ascendants or descendants of the convicted person, if he or she has died.

ARTICLE 368.- Filing. The request for review will be filed in writing with the judicial office, who will draw three judges to resolve it, except for those who have intervened in the case. It must contain the specific reference of the reasons on which it is based, the applicable legal provisions and a copy of the conviction sentence. Together with the writing, the tests will be offered and the documents will be added.

ARTICLE 369.- Procedure. For the procedure, the rules provided for challenges will govern, insofar as they are applicable. The judges may order all the inquiries and preparatory proceedings that they consider useful and delegate their execution to any of their members. Provisional release of the convicted person may be ordered, with or without surety, during the review procedure.

ARTICLE 370.- Decision. If the judges give rise to the review, they will directly pronounce the final sentence and will order the measures that are a consequence of it.