They recognized that they trafficked drugs in several homes in Cieza, and the six men and three women, members of the same family clan who was tried last week at the Murcia Provincial Court, have been sentenced to a sentence of one year and eleven months imprisonment (compared to six years for seven of the defendants, and four years for two other defendants requested by the prosecutor), in addition to fines for the same value as the seized drug. To do this, they previously confessed that they committed a crime against public health.

The defense lawyers thus closed an agreement in accordance with the Prosecutor’s Office, which agreed to apply to them as “highly qualified” the mitigation of undue delays in the investigation, which dates back to 2010.

“It is a reduction that is applied if the process has been prolonged in a disproportionate way in relation to others of similar complexity, provided that said temporary extension is not attributable to the accused or to the means available to the judge,” he explained the lawyer Jorge Novella, who assumed the defense of two of the defendants. In addition, it was agreed that the defendants will not enter prison when the judge grants the suspension of the sentence, “as long as they do not commit a crime within five years.”

The dismantling of this clan took place during the ‘Cambodian Operation’, carried out in Cieza on April 16, 2010 by the Civil Guard. That morning, almost fifty agents, including members of the Citizen Security Unit (Usecit), supported by trained dogs from the Canine Unit, broke into the Cabezo de la Fuensantilla neighborhood at seven in the morning and in a group of houses known as White Floors of Cieza. There they carried out four simultaneous house searches in search of drugs.

The spectacular raid, which surprised residents by the extensive deployment of troops, resulted in the dismantling of a family clan dedicated to the sale of narcotic substances that supplied consumers in the region.

In all, nine people were arrested. Likewise, different amounts of cocaine, heroin, hashish and marijuana were seized in homes on Sor Pilar, La Prensa, Alameda de Colón de Cieza streets and in a fourth house used to store drugs, on Rosales de Blanca street.